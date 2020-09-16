Join S Mag Beauty Talks with Sir John and Idols judge Unathi Nkayi

South African women are fiercely strong and deeply and authentically rooted in their South African heritage. Most importantly, we celebrate our natural and diverse beauty through self- expression.

Woolworths has once again joined forces with Sir John to collaborate on an exclusive, limited-edition make-up range within the W.Beauty brand in a collection inspired by and made for South African women. From concept and art direction to the formulas themselves, Sir John and W.Beauty sought to honour the wave of women reigning and shining, and aptly named the collection “Reign & Shine”.

Join Sowetan S Mag editor Thembalethu Zulu in conversation with world-renowned global makeup artist Sir John, Idols judge, author, and media personality Unathi Nkayi, and S Mag beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi, on the tools you need to harness the power of self expression and celebrate what makes us uniquely South African through the limited-edition range inspired by South African women and beauty.

Register for the S Mag Beauty Talks in partnership with Sir John x W.Beauty now in the link below.

Date: September 22 2020

Time: 6.30pm

Cost: Free