Mzansi is not impressed with Tito Mboweni's chicken (again), Somizi invites him for lunch

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 24 August 2020 - 21:28
One Twitter user said finance minister Tito Mboweni's roast chicken looks like it has a claim with the Road Accident Fund.
Image: Twitter/Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni can't seem to catch a break with South Africans who constantly criticise his cooking skills.

On Sunday, he shared that he was making a roast chicken stuffed with garlic, onion and green pepper, but Mzansi was far from impressed.

The minister appeared to be optimistic at the start when he shared that he would roast the chicken for 45 minutes.

However, he later shared a picture of his “bruised chicken”, and admitted it was not going according to plan.

One Twitter user asked the minister: “How did you make your chicken look like it has a claim with the Road Accident Fund?”

Others advised him to stay away from the kitchen and rather stick to finance and politics.

Mboweni's lack of cooking skills may have sparked a mini roast chicken challenge as TV host Somizi Mhlongo shared snaps of his roast chicken, and invited the minister for lunch at his house.

Somizi's followers asked him to invite the minister to his cooking show Dinner at Somizi's to teach him a few tricks.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi posted two pictures of two roast chickens and tagged the minister.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

