Mzansi is not impressed with Tito Mboweni's chicken (again), Somizi invites him for lunch
Finance minister Tito Mboweni can't seem to catch a break with South Africans who constantly criticise his cooking skills.
On Sunday, he shared that he was making a roast chicken stuffed with garlic, onion and green pepper, but Mzansi was far from impressed.
The minister appeared to be optimistic at the start when he shared that he would roast the chicken for 45 minutes.
However, he later shared a picture of his “bruised chicken”, and admitted it was not going according to plan.
I don’t think that this is turning out according to Plan! pic.twitter.com/NPGSK3nvIg— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 22, 2020
One Twitter user asked the minister: “How did you make your chicken look like it has a claim with the Road Accident Fund?”
Others advised him to stay away from the kitchen and rather stick to finance and politics.
Mboweni's lack of cooking skills may have sparked a mini roast chicken challenge as TV host Somizi Mhlongo shared snaps of his roast chicken, and invited the minister for lunch at his house.
Somizi's followers asked him to invite the minister to his cooking show Dinner at Somizi's to teach him a few tricks.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi posted two pictures of two roast chickens and tagged the minister.
Lunch is ready.....someone pls find bro Tito tell him he is invited pic.twitter.com/VyJtFPRjxL— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 23, 2020
Made dinner for the family tonight. Minister @tito_mboweni— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) August 23, 2020
what do you think 😉?! pic.twitter.com/EkZAaESL9l
Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
I can't believe I died for this https://t.co/jgioh96IUc— Tito Mboweni's Chicken (@Neo_url) August 22, 2020
The skin of the chicken disappeared like R500 B,ka nnete bophelo ke your shoes,a go hlakane selo!!! pic.twitter.com/L1m1KHVUVx— Thato™© 🌈 (@Thato_Rachidi) August 22, 2020
When Min. Tito_mboweni opens the fridge— Mngani kamaStende (@Charles_Dust) August 23, 2020
Garlic: pic.twitter.com/hglQbyBFOZ
The wing said I can't do it anymore and relocated😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7lQJPpsafZ— Minnie (@dineomini) August 22, 2020
The poor chicken... What kinda abuse and disrespect it went through...— BlackMan@Work (@AneleT2) August 24, 2020
No seasoning, Niks 🧂 OMG 😳 I feel sorry for this chicken.— Hlengiwe Moepe (@ntuli_hlengiwe) August 24, 2020