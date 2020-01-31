Do all those white butterflies make it to Mozambique? Or die on the way?

In the past few days, social media users have been posting pictures of white butterflies migrating.

They have been spotted across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

What are they?

Dave Swart, the owner of Butterfly Valley in Ramsgate, on the KZN south coast, told TimesLIVE the butterflies are called brown-veined whites (Belenois aurota) and they originate in the Kalahari and other arid regions of the Northern Cape.

The great migration

According to Swart, every year between December and January the butterflies gather in their millions and migrate in a north-easterly direction.