Expert tips to help you lose belly fat

Nothing can kill your game and get you down like a bit of umkhaba. As the countdown to summer officially kicks off, some of us are a little worried about the extra kilos we’ve picked up over winter.

If you haven’t been working out, and have had a few too many cheat days since temperatures dropped, don’t let the saying “summer bodies are made in winter” discourage you. Experts say it’s never too late to work on your body goals — the key is to remain consistent in striving for a healthy lifestyle.

If you’re trying to get “your stomach on flat flat”, as Drake says, look no further. Phelo Mfini, a fitness trainer at Virgin Active, and Nelile Nxumalo, a dietician from Richards Bay, share tips on losing belly fat.