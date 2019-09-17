Sending an unsolicited d*ck pic could get you fined

Have you ever engaged with someone on a dating app and haven’t explicitly told them that you’d like to see a photo of their naughty bits, and they decide to send you a nude snap anyway?

If so, and you lived in Texas, the person who sent it to you could be liable for a fine of up to $500 (about R7,340), regardless of whether they sent it via a dating app, SMS, social media or e-mail.

The US state this month introduced a bill that makes it illegal to send sexually explicit photos without consent. The bill was proposed by Senate Representative Morgan Meyer of Dallas in conjunction with the people who run the dating app Bumble, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fox 4 News reports that Bumble spurred authorities to introduce the law after it discovered that there was no legal recourse available to users who received unwanted and unasked-for pictures of genitalia from potential partners on the service.