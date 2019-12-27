Oskido's plans for the festive season

Renowned DJ, music producer and businessman, Oskido is no doubt one of Mzansi’s most influential people. With an illustrious career spanning over 30 years, the father of three is also now the proud owner of restaurant Daruma. With a newly-released album, Akhiwe , Oskido shared some of his music tips, managing a busy schedule and more.

Plans for the holidays

1. My rules for the festive season are being safe on the roads. Be considerate to other road users because many people are dying on the roads during the holidays. Refraining from drinking and driving is a huge rule for me as I’m passionate about road safety.

2. My holiday playlist consists of my new album Akhiwe. I have collaborated with my allies Professor and Sdudla Somdantso.

3. Family is everything to me. I will unwind these holidays by enjoying the little time I have with them, because during the holidays I’m constantly on the road and playing all over the world.