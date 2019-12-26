Husband mourns death of wife, unborn child while awaiting ambulance

When Maria Phora, 42, experienced labour pains, she was rushed to Philadelphia hospital more than 10km from their home in Mpheleng village on Sunday afternoon, December 22.

The 32-week pregnant woman was taken to a maternity ward where she was examined.

“They told me they are waiting for an ambulance to transfer her to Polokwane hospital where she will be assisted to give birth through caesarean operation. They told me the baby didn't position properly and she cannot give natural birth. As a result my wife must give birth through operation,” said Makhura, 45,

“They told me to go home and provided me with the street address of the hospital and told me to visit her (on Monday).

“To my surprise on Monday, I visited the hospital on my way to Polokwane. My wife was still at Philadelphia hospital in pain,” Makhura said.

He was told by a doctor that they were still waiting for an ambulance to transfer her to Polokwane hospital.

In the early hours of Tuesday, he received a call asking him to come to the hospital urgently.

“I was shocked to be told my wife and unborn child passed away.

“I was deeply hurt. They told me their hospital is level two and cannot perform an operation.”

At his house at Mpheleng village, near Groblersdal, with his daughter and two sons, aged seven and 22, Makhura sat folding away the clothes his wife, a domestic worker, had bought for the baby. He is unemployed. The couple married in April this year.

He is devastated and wants answers.