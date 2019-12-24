Counting blessings with Terry Pheto

In South Africa, there is only a handful of people we can call “stars” and mean it — Terry Pheto is one of them. But she’s not just a star — she’s a superstar.

Fourteen years after starring in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi, Terry has managed to remain in the limelight, while simultaneously staying out of it entirely. She’s almost unicorn-like — except she’s actually real. When she does make the rare public appearance —be it on the red carpet or, as I once spotted her, at a hair salon — there’s an air of grace and mystery about her which is not entirely of her own making. It’s as though we’ve built her up so much in our minds that when we do get to encounter her, it really does feel like meeting a celebrity.

2019 has been a particularly big year for the actress: she’s teamed up with legendary Swiss luxury-timepiece brand Longines for a partnership that’s the first of its kind in Africa. The key to longevity in a fickle industry, she says, is “not stopping”, even when she has felt like giving up and walking away from it all. But the fame and success haven’t gone to her head — she’s down-to-earth and exercises humility when it comes to her place in the world: “Realising that the world is so big and that we are a tiny grain of sand in the ocean is important,” she says. And in this big world, Terry has had a big year.