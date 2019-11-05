Sequinned dresses, asymmetrical ball gowns and more: fashion trends from the MTV EMAs

The Spanish city of Seville was star-studded this weekend as the annual MTV EMAs took place. The annual award ceremony saw major wins for some of our faves, like Nicki Minaj walking off with best new hip-hop artist and Burna Boy getting the nod for best Africa act.

While the awards and performances were something to look forward to, we also kept a close eye on the celebrities’ sartorial choices. There were some dire fashion faux pas but we’d like to focus on those who impressed in some of the season’s hottest trends. From asymmetrical numbers to sequinned dresses, here are some of our favourite looks from the MTV EMAs