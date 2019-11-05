Sequinned dresses, asymmetrical ball gowns and more: fashion trends from the MTV EMAs
The Spanish city of Seville was star-studded this weekend as the annual MTV EMAs took place. The annual award ceremony saw major wins for some of our faves, like Nicki Minaj walking off with best new hip-hop artist and Burna Boy getting the nod for best Africa act.
While the awards and performances were something to look forward to, we also kept a close eye on the celebrities’ sartorial choices. There were some dire fashion faux pas but we’d like to focus on those who impressed in some of the season’s hottest trends. From asymmetrical numbers to sequinned dresses, here are some of our favourite looks from the MTV EMAs
Kinetic patterns
The iconic model and entrepreneur Iman once said: “In a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic.” It seems Victoria’s Secret model Leomie Anderson had this in mind when she chose her outfit for the awards. The beauty shone in a number from Iris van Herpen’s spring 2019 collection. The exotic gown shows that floral need not exist only in prints but can form the shape of your dress. We love how playful, sassy and sexy this gown is.
The asymmetrical gown
Television presenter Boity Thulo stunned in this grey asymmetrical gown by Orapaleng Modutle. Not only is the gown on trend but the studs on the waist and shoulder, as well as the dramatic bow, give it an extra touch of glam.
The sequinned dress
Sequinned dresses are showing no signs of being off-trend and we love them! It seems former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger is well aware of that as she walked onto the carpet in a fabulous red sequinned minidress.
Magenta pink
One wouldn't expect to see Akon's name in a fashion story but the Senegalese star stepped out in one of the biggest trends this season. Head of design at Witchery Gavin Gage recently said one of the key trends for spring-summer is colour, with magenta leading the way. While Europe is moving into winter, Akon kept the bright energy of summer in a magenta velvet blazer. We love how he pairs it with a crisp white shirt and pants to make the most of the vibrant colour.