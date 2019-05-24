KhethileKhethile: Kwesta's new music video takes us into his wedding day!

Multi-award winning rapper Senzo ‘Kwesta’ Vilakazi released his new single and music video Khethile Khethile at midnight, and fans are going wild.

Featuring isicatamiya group Thee Legacy, Makwa and Tshego AMG, the single is dedicated to the hitmaker's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi.

“I was embracing the romance I have with this lovely woman and that’s what I wanted the song to capture,” he said at the music video launch last night.

The couple tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony in March, with visuals captured on the day forming the body of his latest video.

The sentimental video begins with Kwesta making his way to the venue and continues on to the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, the cameraman asks the rapper how he feels, to which he replies: “I don’t think that camera’s ever shot me any happier”.

Fans also couldn't be happier with the inside look into one of their fave's biggest days.