S Mag

#KhethileKhethile: Kwesta's new music video takes us into his wedding day!

By Tswelopele Maputla - 24 May 2019 - 14:15
Rapper Kwesta.
Rapper Kwesta.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Multi-award winning rapper Senzo ‘Kwesta’ Vilakazi released his new single and music video Khethile Khethile at midnight, and fans are going wild.

Featuring isicatamiya group Thee Legacy, Makwa and Tshego AMG, the single is dedicated to the hitmaker's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi.

“I was embracing the romance I have with this lovely woman and that’s what I wanted the song to capture,” he said at the music video launch last night.

The couple tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony in March, with visuals captured on the day forming the body of his latest video.

The sentimental video begins with Kwesta making his way to the venue and continues on to the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, the cameraman asks the rapper how he feels, to which he replies: “I don’t think that camera’s ever shot me any happier”. 

Fans also couldn't be happier with the inside look into one of their fave's biggest days.

The couple met on the set of one of the rapper’s shoots and it seems they’ve chosen the medium that brought them together to express their love for each other.

In 2017, they gave fans a glimpse of their family life in the chart-topping Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe video. 

The rapper, known for his hard bars, gruff voice and ghetto appeal is definitely giving fans a different side of him. 

WATCH | Kwesta's new single, Khethile Khethile

SAMA newcomer nominees show a bright future for SA music

The exciting musicians nominated for the newcomer award
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi share their top marriage advice

Comedians Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi talk to us about marriage
S Mag
17 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
X