Reward offered for triple murderer who 'walked out' of Cape court

Convicted triple murderer Phelo Mtala did not have to break out of his prison cell to escape from custody. He simply put his fingerprints on a release form intended for somebody else.

Mtala "walked out" of the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where he was appearing in connection with a different matter, on May 17.

The realisation dawned on his captors when, according to reports by The Citizen, he was supposed to appear in the Western Cape High Court for pre-sentencing proceedings in another case this week.

Now police are offering a reward for information on his whereabouts.

Spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said Mtala appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on May 17 with another accused, who was to be released that day. Mtala was supposed to return to Pollsmoor Prison in a high court matter on which he had been convicted.