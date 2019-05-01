No, it wasn't just you: why that 'Game of Thrones' battle looked so dark

Aired in the US on Sunday night and in South Africa on Monday, the image quality of the most enthralling and epic episode of the world's most popular show has been the subject of much heated aesthetic and technical debate over the past few days.

The Battle of the Long Night between the White Walkers and everyone else (well almost) in Westeros has it's closest cinematic comparison in Lord of the Rings’ (LOR) massive final instalment battle of Hell’s Deep. But, according to the GoT's cinematographer, Fabian Wagner, while LOR’s climax was certainly an influence for the show's staging and direction, its lighting plan was decidedly different.

Whereas LOR’s Oscar-winning cinematographer, Andrew Lesnie, chose to utilise unnatural lighting sources and post-production assistance for his showdown, Wagner and his team opted for a more naturalistic approach.

This means the crew behind GoT’s big battle — set during the height of winter and featuring a constant snowstorm, three dragons and a witch who summons fire — had to work hard to make things appear to be seen as if from the perspective of the characters, while also satisfying the demands of viewers.