Oh my 'GoT'! Last night's epic 'Game of Thrones' battle in memes
SPOILER ALERT! This episode contains major spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.
Missandei, trusted adviser to the Daenerys Targaryen, once said to her queen "valar morghulis". To which, the Mother of Dragons replied ,"Yes. All men must die, but we are not men."
This quote summed up last night's epic episode of Game of Thrones perfectly. Winter came to Winterfell and the women of Westeros were ready to kick some serious White-Walker butt.
While Jon Snow was desperately trying to save the day, running around the battlefield like this:
Jon Snow running around Winterfell like..#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/o3RA97WJu9— ⋆ ꀭꂦꀘꍟꋪ ⋆? (@Fxrhad) April 29, 2019
And Bran Stark was trying to save the day by acting as live bait for the Night King. Oh, and warging into a bird (how exactly would that help?!?).
Everyone: *fights to the death*— Nam Nguyen (@Nam_Nguyen03) April 29, 2019
Bran for an entire hour: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/idoHGxm2xi
JORAH: I'll lead the first charge.— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) April 29, 2019
BRIENNE: I'll command the left flank.
GREY WORM: The Unsullied shall protect the gate.
BRAN: How cool would it be to fly around and just do like, general bird stuff
Bran, the Night King is coming!!!!! OH MY GOD HE HAS HIS AIRPODS IN! HE CAN’T HEAR US! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qktxUh94QQ— Skyler “old memes” Singleton (@realskylers) April 29, 2019
Melisandre, the magical Red Woman, was setting the battlefield ablaze giving humanity a fighting chance against the army of the undead.
The Dothraki after the Red Woman shows up #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ovs46dXDdo— Aubadook (@AcmAubrey) April 29, 2019
Not to mention her flames actually made it possible to see what was going on — was it just us or did the lighting in last night's episode suck?
Tiny little Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Island and chastiser of old men, single-handedly took down a zombie giant, losing her life in the process:
Lyana Mormont saving the rest of Winterfell from The Giant #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nczoL2xfB4— Ben (@benkolasa17) April 29, 2019
Another pint-sized woman showed the men who's boss in an epic twist. Arya Stark beat her cousin Jon to the punch when she pounced out of nowhere to stab the Night King, reducing him and his frozen hoard to ice cubes.
Needless to the internet has unanimously proclaimed her the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of GoT.
Night King : I am immortal— Rose (@DoseOfRose1) April 29, 2019
Arya : Hold my dagger#ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/RgMnbl7tGI
Arya for the win !! #AryaStark #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/bvcqIyRAr3— Alaye Zion (@ChristocentricG) April 29, 2019
Arya: NOT TODAY#ForTheThrone#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/gIB8CTvnGY— N I K K I? (@nikkinochu) April 29, 2019
Arya Stark sneaking up on the night king like— Jim The Japher (@jim_trax_japher) April 30, 2019
#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/aTAsagKiZu