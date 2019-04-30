S Mag

Oh my 'GoT'! Last night's epic 'Game of Thrones' battle in memes

By Staff reporter - 30 April 2019 - 14:51
Social media has been awash with 'Game of Thrones' memes like this one after the highly-anticipated Battle of the Long Night aired.
Image: @ChristocentricG/Twitter

SPOILER ALERT! This episode contains major spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.

Missandei, trusted adviser to the Daenerys Targaryen, once said to her queen "valar morghulis". To which, the Mother of Dragons replied ,"Yes. All men must die, but we are not men."

This quote summed up last night's epic episode of Game of Thrones perfectly. Winter came to Winterfell and the women of Westeros were ready to kick some serious White-Walker butt.

While Jon Snow was desperately trying to save the day, running around the battlefield like this:

And Bran Stark was trying to save the day by acting as live bait for the Night King. Oh, and warging into a bird (how exactly would that help?!?).

Melisandre, the magical Red Woman, was setting the battlefield ablaze giving humanity a fighting chance against the army of the undead.

Not to mention her flames actually made it possible to see what was going on — was it just us or did the lighting in last night's episode suck?

Tiny little Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Island and chastiser of old men, single-handedly took down a zombie giant, losing her life in the process:

Another pint-sized woman showed the men who's boss in an epic twist. Arya Stark beat her cousin Jon to the punch when she pounced out of nowhere to stab the Night King, reducing him and his frozen hoard to ice cubes.

Needless to the internet has unanimously proclaimed her the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of GoT.

