ChrisHani: remembering the struggle hero on the anniversary of his death

South Africans today are remembering the legacy of struggle hero, Martin Thembisile Hani, who was popularly known as Chris Hani. He took up the name as his guerrilla fighting name.

Hani was murdered 26 years ago on April 10 1993 by Janusz Waluś in front of his home in Dawn Park. Although Waluś was convicted and is still in jail, there are still many questions around Hani’s death and why he was killed.

Nonetheless, Hani has become one of South Africa’s most celebrated icons, and while his death will always be a painful reminder of a leader lost, his memory lives on because the country continues to celebrate his life.