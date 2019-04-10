#ChrisHani: remembering the struggle hero on the anniversary of his death
South Africans today are remembering the legacy of struggle hero, Martin Thembisile Hani, who was popularly known as Chris Hani. He took up the name as his guerrilla fighting name.
Hani was murdered 26 years ago on April 10 1993 by Janusz Waluś in front of his home in Dawn Park. Although Waluś was convicted and is still in jail, there are still many questions around Hani’s death and why he was killed.
Nonetheless, Hani has become one of South Africa’s most celebrated icons, and while his death will always be a painful reminder of a leader lost, his memory lives on because the country continues to celebrate his life.
On this day Chris Hani was assassinated in 1993 outside his home in Dawn Park, a racially mixed suburb of Boksburg. He was accosted by a Polish far-right anti-communist immigrant named Janusz Waluś, who shot him in the head and back as he stepped out of his car. #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/K9JQALg9tU— African Curators (@AfricanCurators) April 10, 2019
His memorable quotes
Many continue to quote him and use his words as a guide for making sense of our current political climate.
Immortalised
Hani has been memorialised in numerous ways including the largest hospital in South Africa, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. He also has roads named after him, including one of Soweto’s main roads as well as others in eThekweni and Limpopo. There is also a memorial dedicated to him at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg.
View this post on Instagram
Main intersection in coal town. #lephalale #limpopo #southafrica #coaltown #intersection #chrishani #nelsonmandela #capitalism #marxism #dreamdeferred #capitalismvsmarxism #streetphotography #mall #mcdonalds #development #insidenatgeo Thanks to @nathaliebertrams for edit and selection. #reportage #smalltownbiopic
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating the life and legacy of #ChrisHani #ChrisHaniMonthCoE Chris Hani Memorial at Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg: the memorial takes the form of a circle to symbolise unity, equality and inclusion. The five circles represent the five decades of the life shared so selflessly. The circular stairs encourage interactions, illustrating his warm personality, hospitality and philosophy of sharing.
A hero
Chris Hani, and all that he stood and fought for, lives forever in the hearts and minds of all freedom loving South Africans.— Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) April 10, 2019
You cannot kill an idea whose time has come.
Rest in Power Commissar
Rest in eternal peace Tshonyana #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/oGYDmtaqQs