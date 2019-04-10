S Mag

#ChrisHani: remembering the struggle hero on the anniversary of his death

By Zola Zingithwa - 10 April 2019 - 12:21
Chris Hani . Picture: Tim Zielenbach
Chris Hani . Picture: Tim Zielenbach

South Africans today are remembering the legacy of struggle hero, Martin Thembisile Hani, who was popularly known as Chris Hani. He took up the name as his guerrilla fighting name.

Hani was murdered 26 years ago on April 10 1993 by Janusz Waluś in front of his home in Dawn Park. Although Waluś was convicted and is still in jail, there are still many questions around Hani’s death and why he was killed.

Nonetheless, Hani has become one of South Africa’s most celebrated icons, and while his death will always be a painful reminder of a leader lost, his memory lives on because the country continues to celebrate his life.

His memorable quotes

Many continue to quote him and use his words as a guide for making sense of our current political climate.

View this post on Instagram

#lifelesdons #chrishani

A post shared by Shafick Hassan (@shafickh) on

Immortalised

Hani has been memorialised in numerous ways including the largest hospital in South Africa, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. He also has roads named after him, including one of Soweto’s main roads as well as others in eThekweni and Limpopo. There is also a memorial dedicated to him at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg.

A hero

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X