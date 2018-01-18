The wonder of whiskey

Good news for SA's four million whiskey lovers is that Johannesburg, which plays host to the largest whiskey festival in the world every year, is launching its first dedicated whiskey bar.

Opening at Sandton's Morningside Shopping Centre on Rivonia Road next week, the WhiskyBrother Bar promises to offer aficionados of the spirit and wannabe connoisseurs an exciting drinking adventure.

The bar is an extension of the WhiskyBrother specialist store in Hyde Park, which has been offering a range of rare and iconic whiskey brands from all over the world since opening its doors five years ago.

Hot on the heels of this news is that Soweto will also be getting its own specialist whiskey bar next month - at the famous Vilakazi Street in Orlando West. Thanks to sommelier Derrick Khumalo, the man behind the project, the new watering hole is expected to be completed in time for the official opening on February 14.

WhiskyBrother Bar co-owner Marc Pendlebury said the venue boasts a tasting room for eight people and drinking area for 28 people.

"WhiskyBrother was established to fulfil the needs of passionate whiskey drinkers, and we believe that it will add to the unique whiskey-only experience we offer," he said.

Of the 865 whiskies from around the world on offer, a total of 657 varieties come from Scotland alone. Prices range from R25 to R6600 a tot for whiskies originating from 16 countries.