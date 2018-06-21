These 5 celebrities are queens at pimpin’ out their braids – and we are so into it.

It’s protective-styling season and while some of us might be gravitating towards the same old cornrows or box braids, these inspirational celebs know a thing or two about switching it up.

The Braided Bowl Cut

It seems Nandi Madida can do no wrong when it comes to hair. She knows how to make a change and always remain elegant. The short, beaded braids she sported on the red carpet at the South African Music Awards can be described in one word – “goals”.