Happy Anniversary to the Wades: our favourite moments from Gabrielle Union's wedding
Fairy tale couple, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this week. Since tying the knot at Chateau Artisan in Florida, Miami the couple have been living what appears to be a blissful life.
The NBA player revealed to Brides magazine that even though the couple has busy schedules, they still prioritise making time for each other. In May this year he even surprised her with a European trip to the French Riviera. If that's not #couplegoals, we don't know what is.
Here's a trip down memory lane with our favourite wedding day moments:
Gabrielle stunned in her Dennis Basso wedding gown. The actress worked hand in hand with Basso to design both gowns for the big day. For the ceremony she went the traditional route with a ballgown inspired dress and changed into her second dress which was a sleek A-line design.
The guest list housed some big names including comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Ludacris, TV personality Lala and singer John Legend with wife Chrissy Teigen.
Not only couple goals but family goals too, #TheWadeUnion as they hashtag themselves on social media is the combination of Wayde's three sons and their step mom, Gabrielle. Speaking to People magazine, the actress divulged how she has been struggling to have kids of her own.
WATCH | For her anniversary last year, Gabrielle Union shared a special video reminiscing about the day
Someone told me that if our wedding was any indication of how our marriage would go, there would be alot of happiness in our future...And he ain't never lied! 8-30-2014 was the 1st step and we keep on steppin! Every day I think there's no way I could love you any more than I did the day before, but I fall deeper in love with you each morning. Thank you for your belief that we were both capable of evolution and committing to be your best self for our family. Loving u poopy💩! 😍😙🤗 #3