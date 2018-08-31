Happy Anniversary to the Wades: our favourite moments from Gabrielle Union's wedding

Fairy tale couple, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this week. Since tying the knot at Chateau Artisan in Florida, Miami the couple have been living what appears to be a blissful life.

The NBA player revealed to Brides magazine that even though the couple has busy schedules, they still prioritise making time for each other. In May this year he even surprised her with a European trip to the French Riviera. If that's not #couplegoals, we don't know what is.