Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome new baby boy to the family

By Rebecca Deuchar - 21 May 2018 - 14:00
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Hollywoods favourite power couple) announced the birth of their son last week Wednesday with the model writing: “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” on twitter. After four days of anticipation Chrissy and her Grammy-award winning husband shared a picture and revealed the name of their new baby boy in an Instgram post – Miles Theodore.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” she wrote on the Instagram post. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Chrissy gave birth to Miles Theodore on May 16, little after a week after declaring that she was “over” being pregnant in a series of humorous tweets.

