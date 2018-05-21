Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome new baby boy to the family
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Hollywoods favourite power couple) announced the birth of their son last week Wednesday with the model writing: “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” on twitter. After four days of anticipation Chrissy and her Grammy-award winning husband shared a picture and revealed the name of their new baby boy in an Instgram post – Miles Theodore.
“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” she wrote on the Instagram post. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”
Chrissy gave birth to Miles Theodore on May 16, little after a week after declaring that she was “over” being pregnant in a series of humorous tweets.
happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2018
I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018