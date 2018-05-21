Ajax Cape Town are continuing the legal fight in the Tendai Ndoro case even after another setback on Friday when their urgent application to halt the end-of-season Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation play-offs was dismissed.

Ajax owner Ari Efstathiou was meeting his legal team on Monday as the club prepared written arguments in the High Court review of the arbitration they lost earlier this month.

He will be making public comment later this week‚ the club said.

Advocate William Mokhari found the club guilty of using an ineligible Ndoro and docked the club points‚ effectively relegating Ajax directly down to the National First Division‚ and allowing Platinum Stars to take their place in the play-offs.

Ajax took that arbitration ruling by the High Court for a review with a decision expected only in the first week of next month – after the play-offs between Stars‚ Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos have been concluded.

Should the review find that Mokhari had acted incorrectly‚ then the PSL could find themselves in an unprecedented pickle‚ forced to either conduct the play-offs again or find another solution in the impasse.

If the review of Adv. Mokhari’s arbitration is found to be without fault‚ then Ajax plan to head to the Court of Arbitration in Sport‚ where they can ask for an urgent hearing of their case.

That would be the last step for the club in their bid to stay up in the top-flight‚ seeking the Swiss-based court to overturn the previous decisions.