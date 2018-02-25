Thembi Seete set to welcome bundle of joy

Thembi Seete joins what doctors call the elderly primigravida group as the news of her alleged pregnancy at 40 dropped this week.

The news was sparked by people saying she sported a visible baby bump in a red baby doll flared dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee she wore at a recent event, and this week sources confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.

Doctors, who also refer to the phenomenon as "geriatric pregnancy", said it simply means a woman who goes into pregnancy for the first time at the age of 35 years or older.

Seete joins the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Tamara Dey, Gwen Stefani and Halle Berry who had children over 35.

Janet Jackson stunned the world when she announced her pregnancy at 50. And although her risks of miscarriage were even higher, she had a healthy bouncing baby boy last year.

Flora Clinic gynaecologist Dr Munowar Gaffoor said women at 35 and older have riskier pregnancies than their counterparts in their 20s.

But in the same breath, she noted that in recent years women she has come across had given birth to perfectly healthy babies with the advent of many technological advances to take care of mature pregnancies.

"Older women will undergo the same routine tests as women in their 20s, including foetal anomaly scan, which is a detailed scan.