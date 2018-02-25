Thembi Seete set to welcome bundle of joy
Thembi Seete joins what doctors call the elderly primigravida group as the news of her alleged pregnancy at 40 dropped this week.
The news was sparked by people saying she sported a visible baby bump in a red baby doll flared dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee she wore at a recent event, and this week sources confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.
Doctors, who also refer to the phenomenon as "geriatric pregnancy", said it simply means a woman who goes into pregnancy for the first time at the age of 35 years or older.
Seete joins the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Tamara Dey, Gwen Stefani and Halle Berry who had children over 35.
Janet Jackson stunned the world when she announced her pregnancy at 50. And although her risks of miscarriage were even higher, she had a healthy bouncing baby boy last year.
Flora Clinic gynaecologist Dr Munowar Gaffoor said women at 35 and older have riskier pregnancies than their counterparts in their 20s.
But in the same breath, she noted that in recent years women she has come across had given birth to perfectly healthy babies with the advent of many technological advances to take care of mature pregnancies.
"Older women will undergo the same routine tests as women in their 20s, including foetal anomaly scan, which is a detailed scan.
She said the screenings can help women make decisions about more-specific diagnostic tests.
Gafoor said women who find themselves pregnant at 40 should take greater care of themselves.
"Walking as exercise does wonders. Also, it's important to take your prenatal vitamins. Drink plenty of water and don't drink or smoke," she said.
She also noted that although it's recommended that women conceive before the age of 30, older women are generally more stable, financially secure and mature.
Seete has neither confirmed nor denied the news. But she told Drum magazine that culturally she was not allowed to speak about an unborn child until after its birth.
"The time will come when I am ready to share, but for now, let's just say 2018 is going to be an eventful year for me," she said.
This weekend she was unavailable to comment further to Sunday World.
News on the baby daddy is also a mystery as she broke off her long-term relationship with Denim Star, Bobo "Bo" Seritsane.
The two dated for 10 years and were engaged to be married.
Seete recently told TshisaLIVE she was in a good space in the dating game and was seeing someone new whose name she would not reveal.
"A few months ago, I met someone. I have been dating and going on dates but I think there is something brewing, something amazing, that is going to come up with this one person," she said.