Slow internet connection? Google just might have the answer

In the technology-driven milieu of the twenty-first century, Google’s role in our lives has evolved: what was once merely a useful asset has unequivocally become an integral part of our lives.

We rely on Google for our sense of direction (literally), for instant exposure to media and current news, and for convenient access to an array of educational tools. In short, Google has become our favourite portal to the rest of the world.

But our ability to take advantage of the venerable search-engine has heretofore often been compromised by the volatility of our connectivity, particularly in an African context.