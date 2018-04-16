#BlackGirlMagic: Sbahle Mpisane graduates from UKZN!
Fitness instructor Sbahle Mpisane graduated from UKZN today, joining the growing number of local celebs who are killing the education game.
The celebrity personal trainer graduated with a Bachelor degree in Housing and Town planning. "I chose UKZN because it's always easier to stay grounded when you're close to home," she said.
The creator of the personal training and bootcamp program FitnessBunnie decided to study towards a housing and town planning degree because she initially wanted to join the family business in construction.
Mpisane found working and studying at the same time challenging. "I don't know how many times I contemplated quitting my studies because I was getting too busy. Getting this degree has been a surprise to myself more than anyone. After every negative thought, I always reminded myself why I needed to complete my degree," Mpisane said.
Mpisane chronicled her journey on Instagram where she has become a fitness icon with over 870 000 followers. The highlight of her degree she said, was her final year as all her lecturers were very supportive and understanding while she juggled her social life, work life and private life.
Mpisane also found support from students in class and the friends she made during the years at university. Expressing gratitude to her support system, she said: "I want to give a big thank you to my parents for always believing in me and my friends for always keeping me sane after a long stressful week at campus."
Her advice to other students? "My advice...is that they always find a balance that works for them. Have fun while studying and your academic years will feel shorter".