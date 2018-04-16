BlackGirlMagic: Sbahle Mpisane graduates from UKZN!

Fitness instructor Sbahle Mpisane graduated from UKZN today, joining the growing number of local celebs who are killing the education game.

The celebrity personal trainer graduated with a Bachelor degree in Housing and Town planning. "I chose UKZN because it's always easier to stay grounded when you're close to home," she said.

The creator of the personal training and bootcamp program FitnessBunnie decided to study towards a housing and town planning degree because she initially wanted to join the family business in construction.