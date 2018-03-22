Handcrafted wines offer more zing

Many boutique wines are not known on a wider scale and remain hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

They are often overshadowed by popular wine labels gobbled up by consumers with an insatiable appetite for renowned brands.

These handcrafted wines comparatively tend to offer way much more by way of finesse and mystique.

This is not to knock down mainstream brands; they still offer good quality wines.

But the message here is for one to go beyond the usual, which is what the annual Peech Boutique Hotel wine festival offered last weekend.

Nestling in Melrose, Johannesburg, The Peech Hotel has attracted the best South African wine estates to the event over the years.

This year it featured - among others - Ataraxia, Avondale, Bottega by Profumi D'Italia, Constantia Glen, Fram Wines, Glenelly, Montpellier, Oneiric, Springfield and Vergelegen.