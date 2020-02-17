Baby number two on the way for Gabisile Tshabalala: My family is growing
Love reigned supreme in Mzansi this past Valentine's Day as the TL celebrated the news that actress Gabisile Tshabalala is expecting her and her hubby's second baby!
Gabisile took to social media to reveal that she's a mother-to-be again, with the most beautiful baby bump snap.
In another post, she expressed her gratitude and excitement at her growing family.
“Thank you, Lord, for this blessing. Being a mother is such a gift and I am so excited my family is growing,” she said.
Gabi also used the opportunity to announce her new campaign which is aimed at addressing employee discrimination, particularly for pregnant women.
She chose to use her own story, and the story of many other women, to highlight that pregnant women across the world are regularly treated less favourably due to their pregnancy or intended pregnancy.
Check out the video below.
These are some of the stories women across SA shares with me about their experiences at work or with employees when pregnant. Many Women around the world experience it#sowhatimpregnant pic.twitter.com/tzKJniseZo— Gabisile Tshabalala K (@gabisilet) February 14, 2020
The campaign is close to Gabi's heart and the actress has previously spoken out again the alleged discrimination she suffered during her first pregnancy.
Two years after the actress left popular e.tv soapie Scandal!, she opened up about her exit and the break she took from the industry, saying there was a lot of politics involved and that she no longer felt at home.
Talking on Power FM Gabi opened up about her exit from the show after she found out she was a mom-to-be.
“So many things happened that people actually don't know about. I was on Scandal! and then things stopped. I fell pregnant and there was so much politics behind the scenes, so I decided that, listen, I am not going to fight about this. I guess I did not feel at home any more and I was like, it's fine, let's move on.”
Thank you Lord for this blessing. Being a mother is such a gift and I am so excited my family is growing.— Gabisile Tshabalala K (@gabisilet) February 14, 2020
————
Finding out I was pregnant was a bitter sweet moment because I know many women struggle in the workplace when they are expecting. pic.twitter.com/YydBGzQCSk
But, also, pregnancy looks amazing on you, sis! Shuuuuuu! #flames
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.