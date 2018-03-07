Gabisile Tshabalala glad she quit boozing

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala has credited her new-found radiant looks to her divorce from alcohol.

Tshabalala, 28, said she had not touched the fire waters in three years and has never been happier.

"I look younger than my age because I don't drink anymore. When I used to drink I looked ugly and old," she said.

Tshabalala, best known for her role as Pinkie Mojeki in the SABC2 drama series Hola Mpintshi, said she quit booze because she did not see the use of drinking anymore.

She told Sunday World that she was able to stop gradually even though she had never imagined her life without drinking before.

"I prayed about it because I had thought about stopping for a long time. I started to drink less and eventually stopped completely," she said.

Tshabalala, who is also a singer and presenter, is back on the second season of Throw Back Thursday, a variety show she will be co-hosting with comedian Skhumba on SABC1 every Thursday night.