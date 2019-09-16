Pic of The Day

Meet Miss Earth 2019 Lungo Katete

16 September 2019 - 08:34
Miss Earth Lungo Katete
Miss Earth Lungo Katete
Image: Twitter/@missearth_sa

22-year-old Lungo Katete from Midrand was crowned Miss Earth South Africa on Friday at the Palazzo at  Montecasino.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X