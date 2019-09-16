Meet Miss Earth 2019 Lungo Katete
22-year-old Lungo Katete from Midrand was crowned Miss Earth South Africa on Friday at the Palazzo at Montecasino.
Newly appointed Miss Earth Lungo Katete join @JacobMoshokoa and @LiezleWilson in studio as they speak about being environmentally savvy.#WeekendDawnon405 #Newzroom405 #405mornings pic.twitter.com/SP6ak5LTey— 405 Mornings (@405Mornings) September 14, 2019
I've always wished for more sisters and thanks to the @missearth_sa programme i get more every year. Love my new sisters @Iamluluk @Loreallmagro @moratwe_masima— Nisha Varghese (@Nisha360) September 14, 2019
and @vicsouts #Sisterhood #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/GCX1K4Tv3S
My Miss Earth Journey began more or less 20 weeks ago. My first project was a clean-up and rehabilitation of the Kaalfontein Wetland. Not only was our focus on the wetland but creating a space of tranquility.#WasteStopsWithMe #goodgreendeeds @missearth_sa @Gen_Earth pic.twitter.com/d32cZ8o9BM— Lungo Katete (@Lungo_Katete) September 15, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.