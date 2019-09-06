Nicki Minaj quits the rap game: 'I've decided to retire and have my family'

Rap queen Nicki Minaj has shocked fans by announcing her retirement from music, saying it is time to "have my family".

The rapper announced on Twitter on Thursday night that she's chosen to retire and focus on having a family with her partner Kenneth Petty.

She added a note to her followers, asking them to "keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box - cuz ain't nobody checkin me" a reference to her verse on Alicia Keys' singer's hit Girl on Fire remix.