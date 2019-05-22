South Africa

ANC's Ntombi Mekgwe put forward as Gauteng legislature speaker as members are sworn-in

By Kgothatso Madisa - 22 May 2019 - 10:43
Gauteng legislature speaker-elect Ntombi Mekgwe.
Image: Antonio Muchave/Sowetan.

The ANC in Gauteng will on Wednesday nominate Ntombi Mekgwe as speaker of the legislature.

Mekgwe held the same position in the previous administration and is likely retain it following the governing party's victory in the province during general elections early this month.

The ANC won the province by 50,19% clinching 37 seats in the provincial legislature. It will also put forward Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, the former ANC Youth League national executive committee member, as the deputy speaker.

Mzee Khumalo has been nominated chief whip and Thoko Magagula his deputy. Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane will be nominated as chair of chairs.

Members of the Gauteng legislature are currently being sworn-in and the nominations will shortly follow.

