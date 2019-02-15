Nicole Nyaba: I'm one of the great minds but people focus on my flaws
There's no denying that Nicole Nyaba is popularly known for her sultry moves as a video vixen and for serving sauce on social media, but she reckons there's so much more to her.
The model has been sharing her musings with fans for the last week and told them on Wednesday evening that she was misunderstood.
"I'm one of the great minds but people will never know because they are too focused on my flaws and not on my knowledge."
She said people were quick to disregard her knowledge rather than embrace the truth that she was intelligent.
The star then turned her attention to those who blue ticked her when she had gone out of her way to support them.
"Even those I've made an impact on, choose to ignore it," she added.
While those were fighting words, Nicole stressed she was all about love and unity.
"Differences or similarities do not make us superior or minority but unique and that's where we can find unity."