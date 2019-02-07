The high court sitting in Lephalale on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of Dr Werner Emslie on a farm in Lephalale in 2017.

Limpopo police said Petrus Standford Moyo was also sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder‚ 30 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ one year for trespassing‚ 13 years for housebreaking and theft‚ three years for malicious damage to property‚ three years for escaping from lawful custody and nine years for theft.

Moyo was part of a group of armed men who shot and killed Emslie‚ 55‚ and injured his wife‚ Mariëtte‚ also a doctor‚ on September 20 2017.

The attackers fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle‚ which was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the farm.