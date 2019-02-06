Pearl, Rami and Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves

Pearl Modiadie, Rami Chuene and Busiswa Gqulu are all part of a campaign to embrace their curves and accept their bodies. In an effort to raise awareness, retailer Ackermans used the women as part of their campaign, 'It is a perfect fit.'

The ladies stripped down to their underwear and had to complete the sentence: I am...

"Nobody thought I would do a lingerie campaign. Don't let your body stop you doing anything you want to do," said musician Busiswa.