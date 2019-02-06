Pic of The Day

Pearl, Rami and Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves

By Jessica Levitt - 06 February 2019 - 10:11
The ladies have learnt to love themselves as they are.
Image: Instagram/Ackermans

Pearl Modiadie, Rami Chuene and Busiswa Gqulu are all part of a campaign to embrace their curves and accept their bodies. In an effort to raise awareness, retailer Ackermans used the women as part of their campaign, 'It is a perfect fit.'

The ladies stripped down to their underwear and had to complete the sentence: I am...

"Nobody thought I would do a lingerie campaign. Don't let your body stop you doing anything you want to do," said musician Busiswa.

Rami Chuene said she has stretch marks on her tummy which used to bother her. She decided that they looked likes "flames" and made the decision to embrace them.

Pearl said that she has learnt to embrace all of her.

