Thishiwe to her lover Mandisa: You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami
Thishiwe has gushed over Mandisa, who she shared has held it down for her through the toughest times they've had to face together.
"I never thought a human like you was possible. Your love is infinite. You gave me strength through this journey. You held it down throughout our most trying time. You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami. Idlozi likubonile futhi lizokuqhakazisa ngezenzo zakho. Thank you. Sisaya kude mina nawe. I love you."
The pair have been officially dating since 2017 but have been together for longer than that. Their love has inspired many across the continent and in 2017 they were crowned the cutest couple by the Feather Awards.
The actress first sent the rumour mill into a frenzy after she started wearing traditional regalia, complete with the beads and other accessories that are mostly worn by traditional healers and sangomas.
Thishiwe has explored spirituality in her art before. Particularly with her latest work Emoyeni, which she chatted to TshisaLIVE about. She broke down her views on spirituality.
"See for me, it is a fact that there is so much more than just our own existence.
"Each and every one of us have a spiritual side and experience elements that just don't make sense (without the existence of a supernatural being). You find that you go through experiences that you can't explain and everyone has that no matter what they decide to name it. Others say intuition or fate, others say God or spirits, but we all agree that we are not alone and that there are other realms that we come in contact with."
Although Thishiwe is yet to share details of her calling, she's shared some snaps on her Instagram vaguely sharing parts of her journey.