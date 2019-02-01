Bucs' young star targets U20 Afcon

Orlando Pirates and Amajita winger-cum-striker Thabiso Monyane is eager to shine in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, with the hope of joining his childhood friend Lyle Foster in Europe.

With Foster not in the squad after his French club Monaco decided against releasing him, Monyane and Promise Mkhuma of Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to lead Amajita's frontline when they open their Afcon campaign against hosts Niger tomorrow.

"It's motivating to see Lyle getting an opportunity to play overseas. It's my dream to follow him to Europe, especially because he's my close friend. But I know that I have to earn my stripes like he did. This Afcon is such a great platform for me," said Monyane.

"... I am positive that we will do it without him [Foster] because we have quality in the team. Every player in the team is hungry to showcase his capabilities."