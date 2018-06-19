After celebrating their traditional wedding last month‚ newlyweds Mpho and Reneilwe Letsholonyane jetted off to Paris to spend quality time together and to seal their marriage with love.

Living her best life in the City of Love‚ Mpho gushed about how her hubby completed her and melts her heart.

"Waking up with love and gratitude in my heart. I’ve always wanted to come to Paris‚ eat some local eats and see the tower (amongst the other touristy stuff)."

Mpho added that she felt like the luckiest girl in the world to do be able to accomplish her dream with her best friend.

"To do it with my best friend has just been the bestest... I’m such a happy girl.."

It's evident that the love birds are head over heels in love with each other.