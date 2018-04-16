BeyChella dominates the world with an epic performance

"Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella‚" she said halfway through her performance.

The Coachella livestream allowed people around the world to watch B in action and the festival found itself changing its name to BeyChella in honour of B's historic performance.

The musician dominated the stage‚ backed by a marching band‚ historically used in black college football halftime shows. Her powerful message overshadowed the laid-back atmosphere that Coachella generally represents‚ giving rise to Beychella. The New York Times labelled her as "bigger than Coachella" and fans around the world agreed.