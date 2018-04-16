BeyChella dominates the world with an epic performance
Beyoncé made history as the first black women to headline the Coachella music festival and boy‚ did she bring it.
Her nearly two hour performance had majorettes‚ dancing‚ a Destiny's Child reunion and cameos by hubby Jay-Z and Solange.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing Deja Vu. I love their chemistry. This song will forever be a bop #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/8AajdvPkLX— . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé and Solange dancing to Get Me Bodied. I never knew how much I needed this until now. I love these legendary sisters. #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/qptNpH7iNj— . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018
"Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella‚" she said halfway through her performance.
The Coachella livestream allowed people around the world to watch B in action and the festival found itself changing its name to BeyChella in honour of B's historic performance.
The musician dominated the stage‚ backed by a marching band‚ historically used in black college football halftime shows. Her powerful message overshadowed the laid-back atmosphere that Coachella generally represents‚ giving rise to Beychella. The New York Times labelled her as "bigger than Coachella" and fans around the world agreed.
I’ve seen God and she is THICCCCC #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/Z5K6iR7aZn— andres (@andrewsaboss) April 15, 2018