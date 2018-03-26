Tamara Dey and baby Lalabella attends DJ Zinhle's house warming

Tamara Dey and her baby girl Lalabella attended DJ Zinhle's house warming over the weekend.
Lala and I at @djzinhle ‘s house warming 💕 pic by @stillsbytom #Momentstea #LalaZabi #Zabetha #lalabelladey I’m wearing @spreecoza A post shared by Dey L' Afrique (@tamaradey) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT
Lala and I at @djzinhle ‘s house warming 💕 pic by @stillsbytom #Momentstea #LalaZabi #Zabetha #lalabelladey I’m wearing @spreecoza
A post shared by Dey L' Afrique (@tamaradey) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT
Congrats on your stunning new home friend. May you and your loved ones make nothing but beautiful memories there 💕 pic by @stillsbytom #Momentstea I’m wearing @spreecoza A post shared by Dey L' Afrique (@tamaradey) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT
Congrats on your stunning new home friend. May you and your loved ones make nothing but beautiful memories there 💕 pic by @stillsbytom #Momentstea I’m wearing @spreecoza