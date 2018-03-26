"The NEC appreciates that‚ in the context of this campaign‚ some members and leaders of the movement may find themselves called to account by law enforcement agencies‚ the legislatures and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry dealing with the matter of state of capture.

"The ANC wishes to reiterate its principled approach that persons so implicated‚ should be presumed innocent until and unless proven otherwise.

"(However). . . members involved in such actions are discouraged from displaying ANC’s paraphernalia and thus creating the false impression that the ANC as organisation identifies with‚ or approve of‚ the misdemeanors of which any any member or leader maybe accused.

"Individual members of the ANC and society have the right to express their sympathy and solidarity with the affected persons in their individual capacity‚ and not through any structures of the movement‚ including the ANC Leagues and the MKMVA."

"In welcoming the concerted efforts of the Executive led by the President‚ as well as the legislatures‚ to put the sad chapter of systemic corruption and state capture behind us‚ we wish to emphasise that cadres of the movement‚