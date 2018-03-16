English actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is doing the most and has nabbed herself the cover of British Vogue.

The actress‚ who is well-known for her role as Kelly in Black Mirror‚ posted an image of the cover on her Instagram account and said she was “delighted.”

Her father‚ Patrick Mbatha‚ is a South African doctor and her mom‚ Anne Raw‚ an English nurse.

Gugu’s cover has received massive international praise as the magazine has previously come under fire for not having enough black representation. Back in 2015‚ Jordan Dunn was the first solo black model to be on the cover of the magazine in 12 years‚ reported The Guardian.