Nadia Nakai lashes out at her no make-up look critics

By Sowetan LIVE - 22 February 2018 - 09:11

Rapper Nadia Nakai has been receiving flak after sharing her Valentines Day no make-up picture on social media.

The picture was taken at a guest lodge where Nadia and her partner, Bandile, were enjoying some quality time for Valentine's Day. 

Nadia responds to her critics:

After the picture went viral people started the  #NadiaNakaiNoMakeUpChallenge: 

