Mulenga tipped to bang goals for Pirates

Orlando Pirates new recruit Augustine Mulenga might be out injured, but his Zambian compatriot Clifford Mulenga has high hopes that his name sake will have a successful spell at the Buccaneers.

Augustine joined the Soweto giants last month from Lusaka club Zanaco on a three-year deal. But his debut for Bucs has been delayed with the news that the striker is out nursing a knee injury, Pirates said yesterday.

However Clifford, the Jomo Cosmos midfielder and long-time campaigner in South African football, maintains Augustine is the real deal.

"As much as we are not related I know him very well. He's a potent finisher and very obsessed about scoring goals," he said. "He was one of the best players in the Zambian league. I like his style of play a lot because he also creates goals.

"Augustine will make a big impact at Pirates because I believe joining a team of Pirates' calibre was his dream. He cannot afford to squander this big opportunity. He knows what is expected from him even back in Zambia."

Pirates already boast another promising Zambian attacker in Justin Shonga, who has already featured 13 times - across all competitions - this season, scoring one goal.

Clifford, whose long career in SA has seen him feature for Tuks, Wits, Thanda Royal Zulu, Celtic, Black Aces, SuperSport, Ajax and Moroka Swallows, says Shonga's presence will help Mulenga settle in SA.

"Shonga has already endeared himself to Pirates fans and he will help Mulenga adapt quick. They have played together at the national team and they are also close."

He sees the Absa Premiership as a stepping stone for his countrymen to move to European leagues.

"I am happy to see our players coming over because the SA league is very big on the continent. It is a great platform for our players to be seen by European clubs."