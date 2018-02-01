Yalo

Yalo cartoon(01 Feb)

By SIFISO YALO - 01 February 2018 - 10:36
State Capture bomb is ticking for President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas. Image: YALO
State Capture bomb is ticking for President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas. Image: YALO

