READER LETTER | Killing journalists a form of censorship

08 May 2024 - 13:36
More than 142 journalists have been killed since October in Gaza. Murdering a journalist is the ultimate form of censorship.

Journalists continue to perish and pay the ultimate price for speaking the truth to power. Many have been jailed. Imprisonment has become a form of intimidation. When journalists are killed, democracy dies. The shadow of violence continues to loom over the gatekeepers of our cherished freedoms.

Journalists are our eyes and ears. There is an old motto in journalism: "You buy the news, we pay the price.” The first casualty in any conflict is the truth. The second casualty is the truth-teller, the journalist.

Under the Geneva Convention, journalists are to be treated as civilians in times of conflicts, harming or killing them is a war crime. Journalists will continue to fall victims to deadly violence when the killing of reporters linger in impunity.

Farouk Araie, BenoniKilling journalists is a war crime under Article 8 of the Rom

