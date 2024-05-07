Letters

READER LETTER | Lift for journalists' work in environmental issues

07 May 2024 - 14:19
Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the World Press Freedom Day Conference, in Santiago, Chile
Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the World Press Freedom Day Conference, in Santiago, Chile
Image: Ivan Alvarado

The 2024 World Press Freedom Day theme, " A Press for Planet: Journalism in the face of Environmental Cises", literally endorses journalists' responsibility to report on environmental challenges bedeviling the world today.

As we celebrate the World Press Freedom Day this month, let's renew our efforts to protect journalists and their profession.

Reporters should feel free to investigate particular topics of human interest regarding environmental issues, such as poaching, deforestation and pollution without being harassed or ostracised.

Journalists play a pivotal role in enhancing our fight against environmental degradation of any kind. For example, China acted against the slaughter of pangolins after an investigative report exposed the brutality against the endangered species in Wuhan city street markets in 2019.

Thanks to journalism, the feared extinction of this species has been delayed.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg 

READER LETTER | MKP resembles character of Zuma

In the past, the ANC boasted charismatic, intelligent and visionary leaders. The movement had world-class leaders who were influential and respected ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Zuma showed his ruthless colours by axing Khumalo

Jabulani Khumalo and his comrades have been shown the door by Jacob Zuma from MK Party. They are labelled "rogue elements". They are out in the ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

READER LETTER | Charity begins at home Mr President, not in Gaza

It's been a harrowing year for South African children so far, and yet our president is more concerned about the plight of Palestinian children as a ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

George building collapse leaves builders trapped
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women