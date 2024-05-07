The 2024 World Press Freedom Day theme, " A Press for Planet: Journalism in the face of Environmental Cises", literally endorses journalists' responsibility to report on environmental challenges bedeviling the world today.
As we celebrate the World Press Freedom Day this month, let's renew our efforts to protect journalists and their profession.
Reporters should feel free to investigate particular topics of human interest regarding environmental issues, such as poaching, deforestation and pollution without being harassed or ostracised.
Journalists play a pivotal role in enhancing our fight against environmental degradation of any kind. For example, China acted against the slaughter of pangolins after an investigative report exposed the brutality against the endangered species in Wuhan city street markets in 2019.
Thanks to journalism, the feared extinction of this species has been delayed.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Lift for journalists' work in environmental issues
