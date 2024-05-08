Police probe cases of hijacking, kidnapping after ActionSA leaders were abducted

Police are investigating cases of hijacking and kidnapping after ActionSA leaders were abducted in Olievenhoutbosch, south of Pretoria on Tuesday night.
The party's Gauteng premier candidate, Funzi Ngobeni, and chairperson of the Youth Forum, Hluphi Gafane, were in the area preparing for poster unveiling event that was set to take place on Wednesday when they were attacked.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the incident happened around 8pm when a group of suspects forced the pair into their vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, and drove away with them.
Witnesses then called the police.
"SAPS Olievenhoutbosch received a complaint of a hijacking and kidnapping and immediately activated the necessary resources, including members from the SAPS Tracing team, Organised Crime Investigation, Matrix vehicle tracking company as well as a Netstar helicopter," Muridili said.
"The victims were found just before midnight in Benoni and they have been safely reunited with their families."
He said investigations were underway to trace the vehicle and the suspects.
ActionSA's Michael Beaumont confirmed the incident, saying the pair were unharmed.
"We were fearing for the worst yesterday when we heard that they were missing, but we are glad that they are unharmed. We have offered them counselling and the party will provide any other support they need."
Sowetan tried to speak to both victims but were unreachable on their phones.
However, Ngobeni took to X to thank those who prayed for him and Gafane following their ordeal.
"I would like to thank South Africans for their concern and prayers last night. Fortunately, both Hluphi and I are safe after a harrowing experience. I'll be spending time with my family this morning before returning to work later today. Thank you again for your support.
