Premier Panyaza Lesufi and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, we as residents of Pimville are in dire need of your help. We have suffered for more than seven years about electricity in our area, especially Zone 5 (Selection Park), Zone 6 (Bester), Zone 7 (Sunvalley) and Klipspruit Sotho section.
We have been engaging Eskom for years but we are told we don’t pay for our services in Pimville as if we are the only non-paying township in the whole of Soweto. Again, even if all areas around our country are enjoying free days of non-load shedding, in Pimville it will be dark for days plus there will be wastage of food plus our grannies’ medication that needs to be refrigerated.
Last festive season in 2023, we were made to pay a sum of R500 per household in order to get our electricity back because it was deliberately switched off by Eskom customer services managers known to the residents. Minister Ramokgopa and premier Lesufi, our cable runs in a remote area that get stolen every day, every week and every month.
My leaders, we are subjected to these power outages all the time. We have exhausted all avenues to report this to the minister of police and MMC of safety in Gauteng because all our efforts went up in smoke and senior t echnical management of Eskom at Klipspruit couldn’t help us. It was all in vain.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
READER LETTER | Please, help resolve our electricity issues in Pimville
Image: REUTERS/David Moir
