READER LETTER | Some parties not capable of being a government
Image: Freddy Mavunda
All political parties seem to be thoroughly enjoying the campaigning phase, doing everything to outwit and outshine others with lofty promises of how they will solve all of the country’s service delivery problems.
But, looking at some of the parties, you become so dejected as they do not inspire confidence that they even understand the importance and magnitude of the responsibility of the government, and you wonder what will happen to the country if for some unimaginable twist of fate, the least capable of all the parties happens to get enough votes to be declared winner of the elections?
Vote with your head and not your heart on May 29.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Most people lack net etiquette on social media
READER LETTER | Wars benefit politicians and nations financially
READER LETTER | EFF must stop promoting land grab
