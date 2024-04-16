×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Some parties not capable of being a government

16 April 2024 - 15:00
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

All political parties seem to be thoroughly enjoying the campaigning phase, doing everything to outwit and outshine others with lofty promises of how they will solve all of the country’s service delivery problems.

But, looking at some of the parties, you become so dejected as they do not inspire confidence that they even understand the importance and magnitude of the responsibility of the government, and you wonder what will happen to the country if for some unimaginable twist of fate, the least capable of all the parties happens to get enough votes to be declared winner of the elections?

Vote with your head and not your heart on May 29.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

READER LETTER | Most people lack net etiquette on social media

The advent of the internet has brought the world and the whole of humanity closer in many ways, in what has been termed the global village.
Opinion
13 hours ago

READER LETTER | Wars benefit politicians and nations financially

Has anyone stopped to consider how many billions of dollars worth of bombs, missiles, tanks, armoured cars, high-powered machine guns, night vision ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | EFF must stop promoting land grab

Last Thursday, I met a group of Kagiso residents carrying tools such as spades going towards the local cemetery. I thought they were going to clean ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack