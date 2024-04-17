The continual advancement of technology in this digital age has been making it much easier for children to master computer literacy very quickly that they can easily access any information on the internet.
Even children at kindergarten have become internet-friendly because of the popular availability of smartphones and tablets. As our children are so enlightened with digital platforms on the internet, we need to refrain them from accessing material that support violence and pornography.
However, it is worthwhile to teach the kids about the basics of first aid, rather than to let them tread towards the hell of pornography and other self-destructive material. We can get the kids to learn about the life techniques like CPR on the internet on their spare time. While growing up, kids need to be programmed to become potential life-savers in emergency situations.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Monitor kids’ internet use
