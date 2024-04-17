×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Monitor kids’ internet use

17 April 2024 - 12:30
File photo.
File photo.
Image: 123RF

The continual advancement of technology in this digital age has been making it much easier for children to master computer literacy very quickly that they can easily access any information on the internet.

Even children at kindergarten have become internet-friendly because of the popular availability of smartphones and tablets. As our children are so enlightened with digital platforms on the internet, we need to refrain them from accessing material that support violence and pornography.

However, it is worthwhile to teach the kids about the basics of first aid, rather than to let them tread towards the hell of pornography and other self-destructive material. We can get the kids to learn about the life techniques like CPR on the internet on their spare time. While growing up, kids need to be programmed to become potential life-savers in emergency situations.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

READER LETTER | Please, help resolve our electricity issues in Pimville

Premier Panyaza Lesufi and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, we as residents of Pimville are in dire need of your help. We have suffered ...
Opinion
17 hours ago

READER LETTER | Ex-ANC trio are political chameleons

They say politics is a dirty game. Politicians themselves are like chameleons and wolves in sheepskin. Today they say this, then tomorrow that.
Opinion
16 hours ago

READER LETTER | Most people lack net etiquette on social media

The advent of the internet has brought the world and the whole of humanity closer in many ways, in what has been termed the global village.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack