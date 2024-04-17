North West police are mourning the loss of one of their own who was shot dead during a botched robbery.
Const Mogoro Clement Makola, 31, was killed on Monday in Lekgalong village near Marikana outside Rustenburg.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “According to information, off-duty Makola was coming out of a shop when he was approached by the three men. One of them pointed a firearm at him and demanded money.
“In an attempt to disarm the suspect, Mokola was shot several times in the upper body.
“The trio fled the scene on foot while the victim’s wife transported him to Kanana clinic. However, he was declared dead on arrival.”
A manhunt has been launched for the suspects and no arrests have been made.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena conveyed his condolences to Makola's loved ones and condemned the incident.
TimesLIVE
North West police officer shot dead during botched robbery
Image: Supplied
