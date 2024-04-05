The ANC-led SA government allows foreign nationals to erect shacks on the CBD streets, just because they are refugees. Where else in the world is that allowed?
How many countries with no wars do these refugees skip in order to come to SA, where they arrive and do as they please? I heard a Congolese refugee speaking boastfully about the war in Congo and I am not sure how that is our country's problem.
South Africa has very big challenges and the citizens must see to it that they vote right for the political parties that are serious about the future of the country. We are tired of the ANC handing over our country to the foreigners.
The United Nations should take full responsibility as the home affairs white paper seeks to scrap all these nonsensical refugee laws. We cannot be held hostage for the rest of our lives by wars in countries far away from us.
Lindi Zantsi, by email
READER LETTER | Refugees hold SA to ransom, UN must act
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
