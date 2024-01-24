TEBOGO MONAKEDI | How top employers shape the future of work

The advent of technology in HR processes has revolutionised the way organisations interact with their employees. From automated onboarding systems to AI-enabled performance management tools, technology has streamlined operations, reduced administrative burdens and allowed HR professionals to focus on more strategic initiatives. This digital transformation, while impressive, also necessitates a careful balancing act – ensuring that technology enhances rather than replaces the human element of human resources.
Central to this experience is the emphasis on employee wellbeing. This includes not only physical wellbeing but also mental and emotional health.
Amid these considerations, the cultivation of agile leadership emerges as a critical factor. This agility is not inherent; it is cultivated through continuous learning, adaptability, and a willingness to challenge the status quo.
The foundational principles that distinguish a top employer in today’s world are multifaceted and dynamic. They require a holistic approach to human resource management, one that encompasses innovative talent acquisition strategies, thoughtful technology integration, a deep commitment to employee well-being and the cultivation of agile leadership.
- Monakedi is human resources director at CHEP Sub-Saharan Africa
The traditional perceptions of work and organisational structure are undergoing a significant transformation. The once-prevailing notion that work is a set of well-defined processes, confined within the physical and organisational boundaries of a workplace and primarily focused on shareholder value and profit, is becoming obsolete.
This shift presents organisations with a new reality where the old, structured frameworks are giving way to more fluid and innovative approaches. As these conventional boundaries dissolve, organisations are finding themselves with the freedom to explore, test, and innovate, forging new foundational principles. Concurrently, this change is altering how employees interact with their workplaces. There is a movement towards more profound, collaborative and co-creative relationships between workers and organisations, reshaping the traditional rules of engagement and opening new avenues for meaningful contribution and partnership.
Yet, according to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Human Capital Trends survey, only 23% of organisations say their leaders have the capabilities to navigate this change. It reveals that less than 15% of organisations feel their leaders are adequately equipped to inclusively guide a growing and diverse workforce, or to factor in wider societal and environmental considerations in their workforce-related decision-making.
Top employers will therefore be those which excel in human resource management through a relentless commitment to innovation and foresight.
Talent acquisition is the heart of successful, modern-day HR strategies, especially in a competitive and dynamic job market. Leading organisations recognise that building a formidable team is not just about filling roles but about fostering a community of diverse, skilled and motivated individuals who resonate with their vision.
